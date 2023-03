Mike Pence talks about 2024 and Trump, as some big names in GOP skip CPAC Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke with CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns about his widely-speculated plans for 2024, when he could face a primary field including Donald Trump and perhaps Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. It's also a main focus of CPAC, the conservative conference kicking off this week with some big name Republicans absent.