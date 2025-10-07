Mike Johnson on federal workers not getting back pay for government shutdown House Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday that new legal analysis is emerging on whether or not federal workers can obtain back pay after the government shutdown, despite a 2019 law on the matter. Meanwhile, thousands of flights were delayed due to staffing shortages at air traffic control locations. CBS News Caitlin Huey-Burns has more from Capitol Hill, while CBS News Los Angeles' Amanda Starrantino has more on the delays.