Migrants looking to claim asylum concerned over Biden's executive action on U.S. border President Biden on Tuesday announced he was taking executive action on the status of asylum seekers. Now, thousands could be deported rather than staying in the U.S. while their claims are considered. The White House said the executive order would go into effect when illegal border crossings, those outside the official ports of entry, hit 2,500 per day. Daily averages are well above that now.