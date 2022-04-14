Migrants bussed from Texas by Gov. Abbott arrive in D.C.: CBS News Flash April 14, 2022 Twenty-four migrants from Latin America bussed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have arrived in Washington, D.C. Abbott and President Biden are feuding over administration COVID policy. More than 150 homes and other structures have been destroyed by a fast-moving wildfire in New Mexico. And Allyson Felix of the U.S. , the most-decorated track-and-field athlete in Olympic history, says she’ll retire after one last season.