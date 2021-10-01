Migrants brave the dangers of the Darien Gap in hopes of a better life The U.S. has expelled more than 6,000 Haitian migrants in the last 12 days, preventing them from having the chance to seek asylum. Many of them got to the U.S. border by traveling through the Darien Gap, a treacherous stretch of land connecting Central and South America. CBSN correspondent and executive producer of our Originals documentaries, Adam Yamaguchi, has reported from the region and he spoke with Tanya Rivero about the dangers of Darien Gap.