Midwest under threat of severe flooding

At least 20 people have died in Missouri and Illinois from what's being called historic flooding in the Midwest. Lauren Pozen of CBS affiliate station KMOV joins CBSN from Valley Park, Missouri with more on the catastrophic flooding.
