Midnight vote in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, split 3-3 between Harris and Trump Dixville Notch, a small town in New Hampshire known for casting their presidential ballots at midnight on Election Day, split their vote this year with three votes going for Kamala Harris and three votes going for Donald Trump. There are six registered voters in the unincorporated township -- four Republicans and two independents, who also make up the entirety of the area's population.