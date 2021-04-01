Live

Mid-life cardio exercise may fight cancer

A new study says fit, middle-aged men may be less likely to develop lung and colon cancer down the road, and if they do develop it, more are likely to survive. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" from Los Angeles to discuss the findings.
