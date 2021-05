Michigan State faculty votes "no confidence" in Board of Trustees in wake of Nassar scandal The Michigan State faculty steering committee delivered a "no confidence" vote to the school's Board of Trustees over the hiring of former Michigan Governor John Engler. Rachel Fradette, editor-in-chief of university newspaper The State News, spoke to CBSN about the vote as well as how the school can earn back the community's trust after the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.