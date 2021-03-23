Live

Watch CBSN Live

Michael Collins honors Neil Armstrong

Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, speaking at an event honoring Neil Armstrong, recounts a childhood story about his fellow astronaut. Collins and others were celebrating the 45th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing on the moon.
