WorldView: Mexico sues U.S. gun-makers; U.S. approves potential weapons sale to Taiwan Mexico is suing several U.S. gun manufacturers. Meanwhile, the Biden administration told Congress it's planning a $750 million weapons sale to Taiwan, and there are reports of a special prisoner camp possibly being built for dissidents in Belarus. Also, the World Health Organization called on nations to withhold COVID-19 booster shots, saying those vaccines should go to people who have yet to receive a single dose. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins CBSN AM from London with those headlines.