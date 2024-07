Meta will allow kids aged 10-12 to chat using VR headsets with parental approval Meta is making a big change in policy for its virtual reality Quest Headsets, opening up chat features to kids between 10 and 12 years old as long as they have parental approval. Previously, Meta wouldn't allow anyone under the age of 13 to use the headsets. Emma Roth, a news writer for The Verge, joined CBS News to discuss the change.