Mera and Don Rubell on putting art at the center of their life to build a world-class collection Don and Mera Rubell have been collecting art for more than 50 years. They’re ranked among the world’s top 200 art collectors and are credited with having the “Midas touch.” “CBS Saturday Morning” co-host Michelle Miller met up with the couple at the Rubell Museum where they’ve curated one of the largest contemporary art collections in the world.