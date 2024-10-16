Menendez brothers' family to rally support in a public plea for their freedom amid new evidence Family members and supporters of Erik and Lyle Menendez will gather outside a Los Angeles courthouse Wednesday to push for the brothers to be resentenced on lesser charges. They've been in prison for 34 years for killing their parents, but new evidence has led the LA district attorney to reopen the case. A letter allegedly written by one of the brothers to a family member in 1988 referenced alleged abuse by the brothers' parents.