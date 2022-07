Members of former President Donald Trump's legal team subpoenaed in Georgia Georgia officials investigating potential criminal interference in the state's 2020 elections have subpoenaed seven Trump allies. CBS News anchors Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano spoke with Tamar Hallerman, senior reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, about the potential impact this could have on the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.