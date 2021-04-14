Mellody Hobson on potential Yahoo sale, why company "lost its way" The world’s fifth most popular website is reportedly exploring a sale. That’s according to Bloomberg, which says Yahoo will start approaching potential buyers as soon as this week. Yahoo said Friday it hired financial advisors and its board “formed an independent committee to conduct a process to evaluate strategic alternatives." CBS News financial contributor Mellody Hobson joins “CBS This Morning" to discuss the potential sale and what might happen to CEO Marissa Mayer.