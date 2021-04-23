Live

Watch CBSN Live

Melania Trump supports husband in TV interviews

In two TV interviews, Donald Trump's wife Melania rejected claims that he groped numerous women over the years. The Daily Beast's Betsy Woodruff joins CBSN to discuss whether Melania's interviews may influence voters three weeks before the election.
