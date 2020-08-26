Live

Melania Trump headlines and more from the second night of the RNC

The Republican National Convention continued for a second night with the GOP trying to paint a picture of President Trump as creating a land of opportunity. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns; CBSN political analyst and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez; Democratic strategist and Northern Star Strategies founding partner; Michael Starr Hopkins; Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson and CBS News reporter Kate Smith join CBSN's Elaine Quijano to recap the second night of the RNC.
