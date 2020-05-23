Live

Meet the "Food Fairy" helping Philadelphia residents struggling with the pandemic

Access to food has been one of the greatest concerns for many after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses and forced millions into unemployment. Michelle Miller speaks to one Philadelphia resident who took on the task of helping her community, delivering hundreds of meals to families in need -- earning hear the nickname, "Food Fairy." Miller follows Sam Samuel for the "CBS This Morning: Saturday" series, The Dish.
