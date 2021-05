Meet the family whose military roots date back to Revolutionary War More than 1.3 million active duty service members are working right now to keep America safe. A new CBS News poll shows more than 90 percent of Americans have a favorable view of our military, and 55 percent have a close friend or relative serving. Steve Inskeep, co-host of NPR's "Morning Edition" and "Up First," spoke with a family with a tradition of service stretching back generations.