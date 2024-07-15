Watch CBS News

Meet London's hedge art hero

London architect Tim Bushe has been turning his neighbors' hedges into larger-than-life works of art for years. CBS News' Leah Mishkin meets the man behind the topiary mission to honor his beloved late wife, and to help others in the process.
