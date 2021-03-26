Live

Watch CBSN Live

Meet Hatsune Miku, the virtual pop star

Hatsune Miku, a famous holographic pop artist, has now performed at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom. Miku is a voice synthesizer program created by Crypton Future Media. She has been featured in over 100,000 songs released worldwide.
