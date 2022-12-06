Watch CBS News

How to choose the right Medicare plan for you

Open enrollment for 2023 Medicare coverage ends on December 7. Danielle Roberts, founding partner at Boomer Benefits, joins CBS News' Lana Zak and Lilia Luciano with advice on how seniors can make sense of their options.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.