Medical illustrator draws Black patients after noticing diagrams were all White Chidiebere Ibe, a medical illustrator and aspiring neurosurgeon, noticed that the patients in medical diagrams are always depicted as White. So, he decided to change that. Ibe, who is from Nigeria, began drawing different medical illustrations – such as a fetus in a womb, lung conditions and eczema – of patients who are Black, and his drawings have gone viral.