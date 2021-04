Media baron Rupert Murdoch names son as CEO of Fox empire Rupert Murdoch is shaking up the family business. The media titan announced he will be stepping down from the top post of 21st Century Fox before splitting with News Corp. Murdoch will appoint his youngest son, James, as the new CEO. Michael Wolff interviewed Rupert Murdoch for the biography, "The Man Who Owns the News," and joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the monumental move at the world's third-biggest media conglomerate.