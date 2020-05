Meat processing plants vow to ramp up coronavirus precautions Supermarket chains like Costco and Kroger are now limiting how much meat shoppers can buy after coronavirus outbreaks forced some meat processing plants to close. However, employees are returning to work after President Trump ordered plants to stay open. Dean Reynolds looks at how companies like Tyson and JBS are working with officials to set health precautions amid a lawsuit against South Dakota's Smithfield plant.