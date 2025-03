McConnell blasts Trump administration's handling of Russia-Ukraine war Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell took a shot at the Trump administration for how it has handled the war in Ukraine. He said the president and his advisers are pursuing an "illusionary peace" and that we're headed toward "a headline that reads, 'Russia wins, America loses.'" Political strategists Chuck Rocha and Maura Gillespie join "America Decides" to discuss.