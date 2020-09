Mayor of Eugene discusses wildfire devastation in Oregon The historic wildfires burning across California, Oregon and Washington have charred millions of acres of land. More than 30 people have died and dozens remain unaccounted for. CBS News' Danya Bacchus reports on the devastation, then Mayor Lucy Vinis of Eugene, Oregon, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the situation in her state, where air quality ranked the worst in the world this weekend.