Matthew McConaughey speaks out about Uvalde victims and gun laws at White House: "This should not be a partisan issue" Actor Matthew McConaughey, who is from Uvalde, Texas, met with President Biden about the need for action on gun laws in the wake of the mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers. In the White House briefing room, McConaughey made emotional remarks about the victims and the need to find common ground. Watch his full appearance.