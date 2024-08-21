Watch CBS News

Matt Gaetz, Rick Scott win primaries in Florida

Rep. Matt Gaetz, who led the effort to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, beat his primary challenger Aaron Dimmock in Florida Tuesday. Sen. Rick Scott, a former Florida governor, also won his primary. CBS News' Nikole Killion reports.
