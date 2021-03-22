Live

Massachusetts apartment fire claims seven lives

In Lowell, Mass., seven people were killed before dawn when flames swept through an apartment building, 100 yards from a fire station. Witnesses say tenants jumped from windows, some tossing babies to rescuers below. WBZ-TV’s Jonathan Elias reports.
