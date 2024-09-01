Mass. Gov. Maura Healey says Trump can't "spell IVF, let alone understand what it means" Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, who signed a maternal health bill in her state last week, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that she doesn't "believe anything that Donald Trump says," including his recent support of IVF. "I don't think Donald Trump can spell IVF, let alone understand what it means, because his own Project 2025, remember, which establishes a fetal personhood, would undermine and take away IVF treatment," Healey added.