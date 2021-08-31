State bans on mask mandates may violate rights of students with disabilities, Education Deptartment says The Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights says five states' bans on school mask mandates may violate the civil rights of students with disabilities. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives' January 6 commission is preparing to request the phone records of hundreds of people related to the U.S. Capitol attack. CBS News legal analyst and professor at Loyola Law School Jessica Levinson joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss.