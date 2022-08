Marshawn Lynch, Tom Brady and Serena Williams make sports headlines Police have released body camera footage of former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch's DUI arrest.Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is taking a break, and tennis star Serena Williams is moving on. Plus, the NBA is retiring the late Bill Russell's jersey. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green break down these stories with David Samson, host of CBS Sports podcast, "Nothing Personal with David Samson."