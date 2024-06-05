Marking 80 years since D-Day D-Day, the allied invasion of the Normandy Beaches, began a monthslong campaign to liberate France from Nazi Germany. This week, leaders from the allied nations are marking 80 years since this historic day. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green has a look at what exactly happened during the operation. And for more on the significance of the day, CBS News was joined by U.S. Army veteran Michael Bell, the executive director of the Jenny Craig Institute for the Study of War and Democracy at the National WWII Museum.