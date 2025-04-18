Watch CBS News

Marking 30 years since the Oklahoma City bombing

Saturday marks 30 years since the Oklahoma City bombing at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in what remains the deadliest homegrown attack on U.S. soil, which claimed 168 lives. Today, the site of the attack is a memorial honoring the victims.
