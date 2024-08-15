Watch CBS News

Marking 3 years since U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

Thursday marks three years since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. And at Bagram Airbase, once the center of America's war to unseat the Taliban and topple al-Qaeda, the Taliban held a parade showcasing abandoned U.S. and NATO military hardware. CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan joins to discuss the current state of the country and some of the major changes since the U.S. left.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.