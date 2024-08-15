Marking 3 years since U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan Thursday marks three years since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. And at Bagram Airbase, once the center of America's war to unseat the Taliban and topple al-Qaeda, the Taliban held a parade showcasing abandoned U.S. and NATO military hardware. CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan joins to discuss the current state of the country and some of the major changes since the U.S. left.