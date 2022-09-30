CBS News App
Markets see worst September for stocks since 2008
Markets closed down Friday, closing the worst September for stocks since 2008. CBS News anchors Nikki Battiste and Elaine Quijano speak with Tim Pagliara, chief investment officer of CapWealth, about what drove trading.
