MoneyWatch: Stock market enters third quarter after its worst first half of a year in over 50 years The stock market closed the second quarter at its worst in over half a century, while the U.S. could begin lifting tariffs on China -- which would have a ripple impact across the economy. Melissa Armo, founder and owner of The Stock Swoosh, LLC, joins "CBS News Mornings" with advice for those looking to invest in the new quarter.