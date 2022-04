Mariupol mayor says city’s death toll could top 20,000: CBS News Flash April 12, 2022 The mayor of Mariupol says the death toll in the Ukrainian port city could surpass 20,000 as Russia’s assault continues. California utility PG&E has agreed to pay more than $55 million over its aged power lines’ role in sparking two major wildfires. And 40-year-old pop superstar Britney Spears says she’s pregnant with her third child -- five months after a judge ended her controversial conservatorship.