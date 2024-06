Marisa Renee Lee on finding joy after loss in "Grief Is Love" In the "Facing Fertility" series, we explore reproductive hurdles and highlight the stories of those affected by infertility. One in six adults worldwide experiences infertility, with 60% reporting mental health impacts. Marisa Renee Lee's book, "Grief Is Love," delves into living a joyful life after loss, including the grief from infertility and pregnancy loss.