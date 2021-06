Local Matters: Deadline looms for Maricopa County, Arizona, election audit The Maricopa County election audit is in its seventh week as Republican lawmakers from both Pennsylvania and Georgia have begun observing the audit process in Arizona. Political experts worry this could potentially lead to other attempts to find fraudulent ballots from the 2020 presidential election. Jim Nintzel, executive editor at the Tucson Weekly, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss.