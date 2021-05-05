Live

Maria to bring dangerous winds to Caribbean

Hurricane Maria is expected to bring dangerous winds and heavy rain to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the coming days. CBS affiliate WPEC lead meteorologist Jeff Berardelli has the latest forecast on the storm.
