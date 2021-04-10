Marco Rubio on 3rd GOP debate, exchange with Bush on attendance Florida Sen. Marco Rubio had an impressive showing at Wednesday night's third GOP presidential debate. Rubio defended his Senate attendance record after an attack from his former mentor and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush. He also took aim at Hillary Clinton, saying the former secretary of state lied about Benghazi to try to help President Obama's re-election campaign. Rubio joins "CBS This Morning" from Colorado to discuss his performance and the state of the race.