Man's guilty plea ends 42-year-old cold case of missing sisters A convicted criminal pleaded guilty to murdering two Maryland sisters who vanished more than 40 years ago. Sheila and Katherine Lyon were 12 and 10 years old, respectively, when they disappeared from a shopping mall in 1975. Lloyd Lee Welch, a former carnival worker, will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars for their murders. Chip Reid reports.