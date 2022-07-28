Manchin, Schumer reach deal on health care, energy, tax bill: CBS News Flash July 28, 2022 Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer say they've reached a deal on health care, energy and tax legislation, with a vote expected next week. After weeks of delays and growing criticism against the federal government, health officials say about 800,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine will soon be available to go to hard-hit areas. And they've been doing it for a while, and now, “Jeopardy!” says Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split hosting duties for good.