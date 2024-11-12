Watch CBS News

Man runs marathon in all 50 states

Sixty-eight-year-old Bill Cundiff completed the remarkable feat of running a marathon in all 50 states. He accomplished the feat over the course of 22 years, working around a full work schedule, the COVID-19 pandemic and open heart surgery.
