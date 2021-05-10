Live

Man killed after being sucked into an MRI machine

A man in India died after being sucked into an MRI machine. A family member says he was asked to carry an oxygen tank into the room by a staff member who thought the machine was off, but it wasn't. Two people have been arrested.
