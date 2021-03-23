Live

Man is almost crushed to death in recycling truck

After falling asleep in a dumpster, a homeless man was almost crushed to death alongside the stacks of cardboard. He was rescued after a sanitation worker heard him pounding inside the truck. KPIX's Ryan Takeo reports.
