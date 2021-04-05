Live

Watch CBSN Live

Man gloriously fails attempt to kick soccer ball

Nick Dietz compiles some of the latest and greatest viral videos, including a soccer kick gone horribly wrong and two pilots narrowly blasting through a hangar, side-by-side, at 185 mph. To see these videos in their entirety, click HERE.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.